PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspected juvenile has been arrested in Pittsfield after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena said officers were called to the area of the Cumberland Farms on First Street for a victim of a shooting around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound on Adam Street. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was then located a short time after. Inside the vehicle, police found a firearm and a juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. Police are still investigating the juvenile’s involvement in the shooting. Police are reviewing footage of the incident and believe the incident was not random.

State Police are assisting Pittsfield Police in the investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9705. You can also text-a-tip by texting PITTIP and you message to TIP411 (847411).