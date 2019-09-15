One person killed, two others injured in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said one person has died and two others were injured after a shooting in Fall River Friday night.

Police were called to JC’s Cafe on Bedford Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man from Oak Bluffs, Mass. with serious injuries. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Saturday morning.

Two other victims, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man were also taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both of those victims are currently in stable condition.

According to police, 20 evidence markers were scattered around the crime scene. Multiple motorcycles were also taped off.

“I heard a noise and thought it was fireworks, when I came outside I noticed a couple of guys fighting. All of them started getting on their bikes and took off. I noticed it was just one guy laying down there and the guy said call 911,” Sandro Semedo said.

Eyewitness News obtained cell phone taken by a neighbor showing an altercation involving several people just moments before the shooting happened.

“So I came from my porch and came out here, and noticed the guy I had a big gash in his head the size of a baseball and he is gasping for air. What I thought is somebody is not going to get home to their family tonight,” Semedo said.

Fall River police say there is no threat to the public and that they are reviewing surveillance video as part of their investigation. The Bristol County D.A.’s office echoed that same information.

“I moved over here three months ago and I thought this would be a better neighborhood, open streets, a park right there,” Semedo said.

Right now, the shooting is still under investigation by the Fall River Major Crimes Division, Bristol County State Police Detectives and Homicide Unit.