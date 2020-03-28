One person sent to hospital after shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the foot on Friday evening according to Pittsfield police.

Lt. Jeffrey Bradford told 22News that Berkshire Medical Center notified dispatch that a gunshot victim was in the ER. Officers responded to the ER and interviewed a 33-year-old Pittsfield resident who had been shot in the foot. The victim was treated and released, and no arrests were made.

Lt. Bradford said at 10:40 pm Pittsfield police officers responded to numerous rounds being fired on Fenn Street. Multiple 911 calls were also made to dispatch from residents.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered numerous shell casings. In addition to the shell casings, officers discovered that a parked vehicle and a nearby residence were struck by bullets.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Detective Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Michael Maddalena at 448-9705 Ext. 574.