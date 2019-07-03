One person shot in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was shot near Worthington Street in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Sean Arpin told 22News, police found a gunshot victim in the area of Worthington Street around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Our 22News crew saw evidence markers on the ground and multiple police cruisers in the area.

Lt. Arpin couldn’t give any additional information including the condition of the victim.

