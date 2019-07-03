One person shot in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was shot near Worthington Street in Springfield overnight.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Sean Arpin told 22News, police found a gunshot victim in the area of Worthington Street around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Our 22News crew saw evidence markers on the ground and multiple police cruisers in the area.

Lt. Arpin couldn’t give any additional information including the condition of the victim.

22News will continue to update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.