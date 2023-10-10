EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – East Hartford Police say that one person is in the hospital after being shot in the chest Monday night.

The East Hartford Police Department was sent to a report of shots fired at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, the shooters had already left. More than 35 rounds from at least two guns were fired.

Multiple vehicles were hit and one bullet entered an empty apartment. One gun was recovered. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be alert and talking.