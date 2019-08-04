One person taken to hospital after shooting on Maple Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Maple Street Saturday.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News that officers were called to the area of Maple Street for a report of shots fired near the McDonald’s around Midnight.

Sgt. Copeland said police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

When our 22News crews arrived, the parking lot was sectioned off with caution tape and evidence markers were on the ground.

State Police and the Holyoke Detective Unit are investigating what led up to this shooting.

The victim’s current condition has not been released.

This is a developing story and 22News will continue to give you updates as soon as more information becomes available.