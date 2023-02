SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was injured in a shooting on Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Elliot Street.

Police found an adult man gunshot victim and were sent to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.