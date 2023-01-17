SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street in Springfield for a gunshot victim.

The officers found the victim, and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries. The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is still investigating the incident.