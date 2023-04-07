HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect who shot a victim on Nick Cosomos Way on Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew F. Moriarty, on Friday at 3:45 a.m., Holyoke Police Officer Barta was leaving the police station and heard a person yelling for help.

Officer Barta found the victim on Nick Cosmos Way, where the victim was being helped by a friend. The victim yelled out to Officer Barta “Please help me, I’ve been shot! I don’t want to die!”

Officers found a gunshot wound on the victim, provided first aid, and then called for an ambulance. The shooting was reported to be in the area of Essex Street and Newton Street in Holyoke.

The victim is currently in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

It is asked that if anyone has information, contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You may also use Text A Tip; it is an anonymous message system. Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone, text the information you want to send, send the text, and text END to complete the message.