The Latest: Police arrest 1 of 2 wanted in deadly Kansas shooting

(WWLP) – Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the Kansas shooting that killed four people over the weekend.

According to police, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. Officers are still looking for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales who was also involved in the deadly shooting.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Witnesses in the bar say the two men allegedly came through the door and opened fire.

Police say the two men allegedly gotten into a disagreement with people in the bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday.

Four people were killed and five were wounded.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.