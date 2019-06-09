One victim shot on Exchange Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were called to the area of Exchange St. early Sunday morning where one person was shot.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 12:40 a.m. officials were called to 259 Exchange St. where they found one gunshot victim.

The area is currently blocked off and Officer Wilk is advising residents to avoid the area.

There was no immediate information on the victim’s injuries or if there were any arrests.

This is a developing story and 22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.