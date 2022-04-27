ONEIDA, COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have arrested a man from their ‘2021 Top Ten Most Wanted’ list.

According to police, 44-year-old Richard S. Bryant of Durham, NC was wanted since December of 2019 for the following charge(s):

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Bryant’s whereabouts have been unknown until recently when police received information that he fled New York and was now living in North Carolina. Police learned the address where he was living and on March 15th, 2022, members of the US Marshal’s Task Force and Durham NC Police Department took Bryant into custody without incident. He was then held at the Durham County Detention Center until his extradition.

On April 25th, Bryant was arraigned in Oneida County Court and is now currently being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility.