BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 33 people were arrested during a warrant sweep targeting the street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a narcotics task force conducted an operation targeting open-air drug dealers in Brockton Tuesday morning. The two-month-long investigation involved undercover drug buys from 40 people.

Around 100 Troopers and Officers formed 13 teams to execute the arrest warrants for the 40 people wanted in the open-air distribution of narcotics. By early Tuesday afternoon, 16 were in custody and charged with the distribution of heroin or cocaine. Police seized at least 80 grams of cocaine during the arrests.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Ernst Brockington (34) of Brockton: distribution of a Class B narcotic. Kali Richardson (42) of Brockton: trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, distribution of a Class A narcotic, distribution of a Class B narcotic. Trevell Starks (39) of Brockton: distribution of a Class B narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws Sabrina Marie Vekasquez (33) of Brockton: distribution of a Class A narcotic, distribution of a Class B narcotic. Nicole Jeanne Viera (25) of Brockton: distribution of a Class B narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws. Xiandra S. Cabral (37) of Brockton: distribution of a Class B narcotic subsequent offense; trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, conspiracy to violate drug laws. Lemar Lugo (32) of Brockton: distribution of a Class A substance subsequent offense, conspiracy to violate drug laws. Elionel Estevan Ortiz (23) of Brockton: larceny by false pretense. Carlos Baez (45) of Brockton: distribution of a Class B narcotic subsequent offense; trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, conspiracy to violate drug laws. Victor Eliott (55) of Brockton: distribution of a Class A narcotic; distribution of a Class B narcotic. Sam Metellus (40) of Brockton, distribution of cocaine. Morgada Barbosa (52) of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic. Euclides Fernandes Martins (38) of Rockland, distribution of a Class B narcotic. Erika L. Comeau (39) of Brockton, distribution of a Class B narcotic. Fausto Nicholas (39) of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic, conspiracy to violate drug laws. Geraldo Colon (57) of Brockton, distribution of a Class A narcotic, subsequent offense.

Police continue looking for the remaining 24 people with an arrest warrant.

Two search warrants were conducted at a home on Cairn Road and a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Brockton. Police seized an illegally owned loaded semi-automatic pistol at each location.

An additional 17 others were arrested during the process for outstanding prior warrants or incidental offenses.

The investigation involved the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, as well as members of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department who assisted taking the arrestees to be booked.

“This operation should serve as a message to those that would seek to deal and distribute drugs for profit in Brockton and sow violence and misery on its streets,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “The State Police, Brockton Police Department and local government have no tolerance for your predatory criminal activity. This city belongs to the countless good citizens and families that live and work here, not to those who do their worst to destroy the quality of life and jeopardize the safety of our neighbors.”

Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez stated: “Today’s operation shows that when law enforcement works with the community, it can reduce crime, prevent overdoses and remove dangerous felons from the streets. Residents play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity or signs of crime. Together, we make Brockton better.”

“Drug dealers and traffickers – and the associated violence that goes along with them — are crumbling our communities and negatively affecting the quality of life here in Brockton,” District Attorney Cruz said. “And for those law-abiding citizens living in areas where drugs are being sold, they deserve better. We need to preserve quality of life in our communities. Initiatives like this one today, do just that for residents. I commend the hard work of the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police for executing this successful warrant sweep today. I believe that the City of Brockton is a safer place today as a result of these efforts.”