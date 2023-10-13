SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty in connection with an organized crew that stole catalytic converters from nearly 500 vehicles, robbed jewelry stores, and stole ATMs.

In April, seven people were arrested in connection with the theft, transportation, and sale of catalytic converters across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. More than 470 catalytic converters were stolen and then sold across state lines valued at roughly $2 million.

Rafael Davila, a/k/a “Robin Hood” (35) of Feeding Hills Jose Torres, a/k/a “Goldy” a/k/a “Goldy Tech,” (37) of Springfield Nicolas Davila (25) of Springfield Jose Fonseca, a/k/a “Charlito” (26) of Springfield Zachary Marshall (26) of Holyoke Santo Feliberty (34) of Springfield Alexander Oyola, a/k/a “Dirty” (37) of Springfield

The court documents indicate that the crew allegedly targeted more than 10 vehicles in a single night, with one night 26 reported catalytic converter thefts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 25-year-old Nicolas Davila pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property. Police seized cocaine after searching Davila’s residence and is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Davila is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2024. He also faces a pending murder indictment in Hampden County Superior Court.

Torres pleaded guilty in May and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14th. Oyola pleaded guilty in May to the ATM and jewelry store burglaries and will be sentenced at a later date.

More than 70 local police departments from across New England assisted in the investigation.