SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another person connected to an organized crew that stole catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles throughout western Massachusetts, robbed jewelry stores and stole ATMs has pleaded guilty to his charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Santo Feliberty of Springfield pleaded guilty Thursday to the following charges:

Conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce

2 counts of interstate transportation of stolen property

Conspiracy to commit bank theft

Bank theft

Feliberty also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charge was from a search warrant of his home where a pistol and ammunition were found. He is scheduled to be arraigned on January 31, 2024.

In April, seven people were arrested in connection with the theft, transportation, and sale of catalytic converters across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. More than 470 catalytic converters were stolen and then sold across state lines valued at roughly $2 million.

Rafael Davila, a/k/a “Robin Hood” (35) of Feeding Hills Jose Torres, a/k/a “Goldy” a/k/a “Goldy Tech,” (37) of Springfield Nicolas Davila (25) of Springfield Jose Fonseca, a/k/a “Charlito” (26) of Springfield Zachary Marshall (26) of Holyoke Santo Feliberty (34) of Springfield Alexander Oyola, a/k/a “Dirty” (37) of Springfield

The crew allegedly targeted more than ten vehicles in one night, including one night where there were a reported 26 catalytic converter thefts. However, it is alleged that many of the thefts committed by the crew were never reported to police.

In a plea hearing, Feliberty admitted to participating in catalytic converter thefts from 52 vehicles across eight communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Several members have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the catalytic converter thefts as well as the ATM and jewelry stores.