BOSTON (WWLP) – Eight people were indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering and unlicensed money transmitting charges.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, eight people were indicted for their alleged roles in elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.

Shi Rong Zhang, 48, of Windham, N.H. Qiu Mei Zeng, 47, of Quincy Vincent Feng, 32, of Quincy Da Zeng, 30, of Massachusetts Wei Qing Zeng, 58, of Quincy Xian Rong Zeng, 45, of Hanover Qiu Fang Zeng, 59, of Windham, N.H.

Chengzou Liu, 36, of Braintree, was also indicted on conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Good Fortune, was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations.

Allegedly, Qiu Mei Zeng and her former husband, Shi Rong Zhang used China Gourmet in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and Wonderful Electronics in Hanover to run a large-scale money laundering and money transmitting operation. They allegedly laundered drug proceeds and proceeds from stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards.

A wiretap investigation revealed Chengzou Liu was a marijuana trafficker who laundered his drug proceeds through Qiu Mei Zeng and Zhang’s businesses typically in amounts greater than $30,000.

More than $250,000 of suspected marijuana proceeds were seized in March that was being transported by Wei Qing Zeng from New York to China Gourmet in Boston. The cash was found inside Wei Qing Zeng’s vehicle, hidden under packaged frozen meat products as it was en route to be delivered to China Gourmet.

Co-conspirators, including family members Wei Qing Zeng, Xian Rong Zeng and Qiu Fang Zeng, allegedly laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of drug proceeds in exchange for Chinese Renminbi, the official currency in the People’s Republic of China.

The suspects would allegedly accept money for the drugs in Boston and New York for a fee, transfer an equivalent amount of Chinese Renminbi to drug traffickers’ bank account and then “sell” the drug money to people in the U.S. at a discounted exchange rate. Using this method, the defendants try to avoid reporting money to the United States and hide the nature and source of these illicit funds being transferred.

A sophisticated trade-based money laundering scheme was set up in which they used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase thousands of Apple products, which they then shipped internationally to locations, including Dubai, in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in wire transfers.

The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the value of the property involved, whichever is greater. The charge of unlicensed money transmitting provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

“These defendants are alleged to have moved tens of millions of dollars in illicit proceeds as part of sophisticated money laundering and transmitting schemes operating out of seemingly lawful businesses that serve Massachusetts residents,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Without money, there is no drug trade. Laundering drug profits is fundamental to drug trafficking activity. By eliminating the means by which drug suppliers clean their illicit proceeds, we cut off the life blood of their operations: money. In doing so, we help significantly limit the flow of drugs trafficking in our communities. We need to do everything possible to make the Commonwealth safer and combat the drug crisis. This indictment should serve as a serious warning to both drug traffickers and business operators who engage in illicit money laundering: your conduct is criminal, and you will be prosecuted under federal law.”

“Drug trafficking and money laundering go hand in hand, and this crew is accused of using their family-owned restaurant in Chinatown as a front for an elaborate, international money laundering scheme and money transmitting business in which they conducted tens of millions of dollars in off the books transactions to circumvent our country’s laws, and hide the source of their income,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Operation Good Fortune is just one example of how the FBI and our law enforcement partners work together to dismantle large-scale criminal enterprises.”