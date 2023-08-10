BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local law enforcement made nearly three dozen arrests in the City of Brockton Wednesday night in a crime sweep operation.

The Brockton Police Department (BPD) and Massachusetts State Police (MSP) conducted “Operation Hot August Nights,” a zero-tolerance operation to find offenders responsible for violent crimes and narcotics dealing, as well as those negatively impacting quality of life in the city.

Partnering with BPD, the MSP provided Troop D patrols and Community Action Team, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Gang Unit, High Risk Victims Unit, Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team, State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County, and Traffic Programs Section as well as two helicopters from the MSP Air Wing.

“Operation Hot August Nights” began late Wednesday afternoon. Patrols pursued operators of several dirt bikes and scooters who were riding erratically, causing a public safety threat to other motorists and pedestrians. Teams tracked and apprehended seven offenders.

Additional arrests involved narcotics possession, parole violations, outstanding warrants, and motor vehicle violations. A total of 35 persons were arrested, five criminal summonses were issued, and seven dirt bikes and scooters were seized.