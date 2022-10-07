HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people from Holyoke were arrested after a search was conducted in an apartment on Tuesday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force along with the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at the 200 block of Pine Street in Holyoke after a multi-month investigation targeting an open-air operation in trafficking heroin and cocaine at that location.

A large quantity of heroin and cocaine, along with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized. The following individuals were arrested:

Luis Martinez (Holyoke Police Department) Benjamin Santos (Holyoke Police Department) Elizabeth Polk (Holyoke Police Department)

Luis Martinez (30) is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without an FID

Possession of ammunition

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Carrying a firearm without a license

Benjamin Santos (39) is charged with the following:

Trafficking Class A (heroin) 18-36 grams

Trafficking Class B (cocaine/crack cocaine) 18-36 grams

Elizabeth Polk (40) is charged with the following:

Trafficking Class A (heroin) 18-36 grams

Trafficking Class B (cocaine/crack cocaine) 18-36 grams

The ATF, Chicopee Police Department, Easthampton Police Department, DEA Task Force, Homeland Security Investigation, and the Massachusetts State Police assisted in the operation.