HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke has been sentenced to prison for distributing heroin and crack cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 23-year-old Ronny Authier was sentenced by to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Authier sold approximately 12 grams of heroin to an undercover agent twice in September of 2019 and sold approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine on a third instance. 42 people were charged with federal drug and firearm offenses as part of an operation in Holyoke called “Operation Open Air.”

The operation targeted people distributing opioids, including heroin in open, public spaces. The majority of the charges came from sweeps in the Holyoke area. As a result, 17 people were charged with federal drug offenses and 25 for state firearms and drug offenses.