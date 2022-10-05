BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 42-year-old Kenji Drayton was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

An investigation into a drug trafficking operation began in November 2018 of the Boston-based street gang at a multi-apartment public housing development, Commonwealth Development in Brighton, formerly known as Fidelis Way. It is alleged that in multiple apartments, the drug operation stored, cooked, packaged, and sold drugs. The organization then supplied to customers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Drayton was a principal drug supplier and served as one of the main drug suppliers and distributors. He purchased, sold, and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed a total of over 3.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Drayton was charged along with 23 others as part of Operation Snowfall. He is the second defendant to be sentenced in the Fidelis-Way-related drug conspiracy, the remaining have either pending sentencing or have pleaded not guilty and are pending trial.