BOSTON (WWLP) – A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area plead guilty Tuesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 36-year-old Arthur Hodges formerly of Brighton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

An investigation into a drug trafficking operation began in November 2018 of the Boston-based street gang at a multi-apartment public housing development, Commonwealth Development in Brighton, formerly known as Fidelis Way. It is alleged that in multiple apartments, the drug operation stored, cooked, packaged and sold drugs. The organization then supplied to customers, wholesalers and distributors.

According to the court documents, Hodges oversaw members responsible for the packaging, selling, storing and distribution of drugs to, or collection of proceeds from, drug customers, drug runners, or other drug distributors and suppliers. During this operation, Hodges distributed between approximately 280 and 840 grams of crack cocaine.

Hodges was charged along with 23 others as part of Operation Snowfall. He is the third defendant to plead guilty, the remaining have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Hodges faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10.