CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) along with the Massachusetts Attorney General announced a new initiative to combat illegal telemarketing, including robocalls.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced the joint state and federal “Operation Stop Scam Calls” initiative builds on the efforts of Massachusetts and other state and federal partners to target telemarketers and the companies that hire them. It also targets Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls every year, which often originate overseas.

How to block telemarketing calls

The FTC has tips on blocking robocalls and how to avoid illegal phone calls at ftc.gov/calls.

“I’m proud to join attorneys general from across the country to double down on efforts to protect consumers from illegal and deceitful scam calls,” said AG Campbell. “Working alongside the Federal Trade Commission, my office is committed to protecting Massachusetts residents, and ensuring those most vulnerable to fraud have the information and resources needed to avoid telemarketing scams.”

“Today’s action should send a strong message that the FTC will use every tool at its disposal to target not only illegal telemarketers who harass millions of consumers every day with annoying and intrusive calls, but anyone else who enables this unlawful conduct,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”