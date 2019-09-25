‘Operation Washout’ leads to 30 arrests in Holyoke

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – 30 people, including multiple alleged gang members, have been arrested in and around the city of Holyoke after a four-week-long operation called “Operation Washout.”

Operation Washout focused on violent offenders and gang members wanted for narcotics trafficking and other violent crimes

According to the U.S. Marshals Service District Public Affairs Officer Kevin Neal, the 30 people arrested were wanted for narcotics trafficking, rape, kidnapping, firearms possession, and aggravated assault.

863 grams of heroin and cocaine and one firearm were allegedly seized.

“Operation Washout was a targeted enforcement initiative by the U.S. Marshals Service to address violent crime, including guns, narcotics, and gang violence in the City of Holyoke. The operation was the culmination of four weeks of hard work and dedication to root out dangerous violent criminals and fugitives and bring them to justice. We believe that these arrests will have a positive impact on the local community making the streets safer and improving the quality of life for the residents. The cooperation and assistance of our partners in the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office were absolutely invaluable.” -United States Marshal John Gibbons for the District of Massachusetts said in a news release sent to 22News

The men and women arrested during this operation have been charged by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and other surrounding counties.