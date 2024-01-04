SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – In a routine traffic stop last week, troopers assigned to the State Police-Shelburne Falls barracks recovered an illegal firearm after the driver failed to adhere to the move-over law.

According to police, the driver neglected to move over to the left lane as required by law when emergency vehicles are present. Troopers conducted a traffic stop, and determined the operator was under the influence (OUI), leading to his arrest. Troopers also discovered a .380 handgun with a defaced serial number during an inventory of the vehicle.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

The charges against the operator include:

Emergency Vehicle, Obstruct Stationary (Failed to move over)

OUI-Liquor or 0.8% (BAC.13)

Negligent OP of MV

Marked Lanes Violation (Crossed over white fog line)

Possession/Carrying a Firearm (Bryco Arms, T380)

Possession of Ammunition without FID/LTC (7-.380 rounds)

Firearm with Defaced Number (Serial number scratched off)

Possession of Firearm or Ammo with nine Prior Violent/Drug crimes.

Carrying loaded Firearm