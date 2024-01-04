SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – In a routine traffic stop last week, troopers assigned to the State Police-Shelburne Falls barracks recovered an illegal firearm after the driver failed to adhere to the move-over law.
According to police, the driver neglected to move over to the left lane as required by law when emergency vehicles are present. Troopers conducted a traffic stop, and determined the operator was under the influence (OUI), leading to his arrest. Troopers also discovered a .380 handgun with a defaced serial number during an inventory of the vehicle.
The charges against the operator include:
- Emergency Vehicle, Obstruct Stationary (Failed to move over)
- OUI-Liquor or 0.8% (BAC.13)
- Negligent OP of MV
- Marked Lanes Violation (Crossed over white fog line)
- Possession/Carrying a Firearm (Bryco Arms, T380)
- Possession of Ammunition without FID/LTC (7-.380 rounds)
- Firearm with Defaced Number (Serial number scratched off)
- Possession of Firearm or Ammo with nine Prior Violent/Drug crimes.
- Carrying loaded Firearm
