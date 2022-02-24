Failures allegedly occurred on various injured worker prescriptions filled in Springfield, New Bedford, Boston and Worcester at Walgreens, CVS, and RiteAid locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Optum Rx allegedly failed to follow workers’ compensation prescription pricing procedures.

Pharmacy benefits manager, Optum Rx, Inc. allegedly failed to follow workers’ compensation prescription pricing procedures on various injured worker prescriptions filled in Springfield, New Bedford, Boston and Worcester at Walgreens, CVS, and RiteAid locations.

Optum Rx, Inc., has agreed to pay $5.8 million after allegedly failing to follow workers’ compensation prescription pricing procedures. These procedures are in place to keep costs down and prevent overcharges in the workers’ compensation insurance system, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

The workers’ compensation insurance system in Massachusetts covers certain medical costs for workers injured on the job, including prescription costs. Optum Rx in some cases allowed excessive drug costs to enter the workers’ compensation insurance system. Increased costs in the workers’ compensation insurance system can result in higher insurance premiums for employers, including thousands of small businesses, required by law to buy this coverage.

“Our workers’ compensation insurance system has specific processes in place to help ensure drug pricing is handled fairly, maintains transparency, and keeps costs down,” AG Healey said. “Our investigation found that Optum Rx drove up costs in the system, which can increase premiums for small business owners across the state, many of whom have been struggling during the COVID pandemic. This settlement ensures that Optum Rx does not unlawfully profit and follows the rules going forward.”

According to the settlement, Optum Rx is required to add procedures to prevent overcharges in the future under the workers’ compensation insurance system.