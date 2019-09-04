Orange man sentenced in deadly Athol crash

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Orange pleaded guilty in Franklin Superior Court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly car crash on South Athol Road in Athol last May.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 29-year-old Jay Pressley pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter by a Motor Vehicle and a second count of OUI in a crash that killed Eric Gage on May 13, 2018.

Carey said Gage was one of two passengers in the car Pressley was driving when it hit a tree on South Athol Road and flipped onto its roof.

Judge Richard Carey sentenced Pressley to a total of five years to five years and one day in state prison on the involuntary manslaughter by a motor vehicle charge and two and half years in the House of Correction suspended for two years of probation with conditions on the OUI causing serious bodily injury charge to begin from and after his state prison sentence.

Pressley will be given credit for 478 days served in jail, but will not be eligible for parole on the state prison sentence.