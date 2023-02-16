ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An Orange man that attempted to engage in online communications with someone believed to be under the age of 12 was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday in Rhode Island.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 38-year-old Cody J. Hansen of Orange was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct back in December 2021.

Hansen admitted to a federal judge in Providence that he posted an online classified advertisement looking to find “someone that likes to play when the girl is passed out.” In May 2018, he began talking to someone online that responded to his post. He believed the person was the caretaker of 12 and 8-year-old girls living in Rhode Island. Hansen was provided an email he thought was to talk to one of the girls but was instead to an undercover State Police detective.

Hansen traveled to Rhode Island in May 2018 and met with the person believed to be the caretaker, but was an undercover officer. In their discussion, he confirmed that he knew the ages of the girls and that he came for sexual activities. He was then arrested by members of the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Homeland Security.