Breaking News
Great Barrington officer taken to hospital after being hit by car on East St.

Orange Police K9 Orka tracks down juvenile who allegedly stole vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Orange Police Department Facebook

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog helped track down a juvenile who police suspect to have stolen a vehicle in Orange and could be facing multiple criminal charges. 

Police in Orange told 22News officers located a stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday and saw a suspicious man walking away from the area. 

The officers requested a K9 team to assist with tracking down the suspect. K9 Orka was able to locate a suspect who was hiding at the bottom of a set of stairs in someone’s yard. 

The suspect was later identified as a juvenile and police say he will be facing criminal charges.  

The incident is still being investigated. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories