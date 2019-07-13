Orange Police K9 Orka tracks down juvenile who allegedly stole vehicle

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog helped track down a juvenile who police suspect to have stolen a vehicle in Orange and could be facing multiple criminal charges.

Police in Orange told 22News officers located a stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday and saw a suspicious man walking away from the area.

The officers requested a K9 team to assist with tracking down the suspect. K9 Orka was able to locate a suspect who was hiding at the bottom of a set of stairs in someone’s yard.

The suspect was later identified as a juvenile and police say he will be facing criminal charges.

The incident is still being investigated.