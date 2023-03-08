ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 297 sex offenders that are living or working in Westfield that have a moderate or high risk of re-offend, according to City-Data.

The Orange Police Department has released details on a man who is on the level 3 classification for his yearly Massachusetts registered sex offender list.

William C. Larkin, 77, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Larkin has three different convictions from 2004. He was convicted on three counts of indecent assault and battery on children under 14 years of age.

Larkin is described as White, 6’3 tall, 235 pounds with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes. He lives at 78 Fairman Road, in Orange.

Larkin is at moderate or high risk of reoffending and the degree of dangerousness poses a public safety risk. To search for sex offenders in your community visit the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.