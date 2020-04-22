Otis Police investigating several car, garage break-ins

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Otis Police Department is investigating multiple car and garage break-ins that occurred overnight Tuesday between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

According to Otis Police, victims have reported that their vehicles have been extensively gone through and glove boxes, center consoles, and rear seat compartments have been left open with their cars being left in disarray.

Police say an older model silver 2 door coupe with a loud exhaust and a spoiler on the back has been seen in the area driving extremely slow over the past week.

It is unclear if this vehicle was involved, but police want residents to be aware of the suspicious nature of the vehicles driving habits and its description.

Neighboring police departments including Monterey and New Marlborough, have also reported similar break-ins.

If you see anything or have any information you are asked to contact the Otis Police Department through dispatch at 413-442-0512 or call 911 in an emergency situation.

Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and follow other precautions so their belongings don’t get stolen or broken into.