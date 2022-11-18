PEMBROKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police received a 911 call reporting an erratic school bus on Route 3 in Pembroke around 6:00 p.m. The bus was pulled over with 40 students on board.

Bethann Sweeney was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating substances. Police said they are not sure at this time if it was drugs or alcohol.