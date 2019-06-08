OUI traffic stop results in drug charges for Connecticut woman

Crime

by: Ariana Tourangeau

MONSON, Mass (WWLP) – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly speeding while on Route 32 in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department around 1:00 a.m. Saturday police stopped a 31-year-old woman of Willington, Conn who was driving at a high speed under the influence on Route 32 toward downtown Monson.

Police charged her with operating with a suspended license, OUI-liquor, OUI-drugs, negligent operation, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding, possession of heroin, possession of a class E drug and resisting arrest.

Monson Police was assisted by the Palmer Police Department and Massachusetts State Police in this arrest.

