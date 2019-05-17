Outrage after woman charged in deadly bus push freed on bond

(WFLA) – People are outraged after the suspect in the death of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off a bus was freed on bail, KSNV reported.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arraigned Friday and posted bond. She was previously held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

“I think the bail was set too low. I base it on the violent nature of this offense. This was an unprovoked, unnecessary attack on a senior citizen with a walker,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the news station.

Bishop made headlines earlier this week after video surfaced which shows her shoving a 74-year-old man out of a bus. He later died from his injuries.

Police said Bishop had been shouting profanities and pushed the man after he told her “to be nicer to the passengers.”

“Watching it was horrible for me to see. He was a good friend of mine”, said Trevor Taylor who knew the victim for ten years. “Under the circumstances of such a violent act, I would prefer she would be in jail.”

Bishop was placed on “high-level” electronic monitoring. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 23.

“We are progressing aggressively with the case and there are always other stages that occur in the case. We can always ask for another judge to review somebody’s custody status”, said Wolfson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Grumpy Cat, Internet famous feline, dies at 7

Fire lieutenant arrested for human trafficking, sex crimes against children

Cafeteria worker says she lost job for giving boy free lunch

Teacher plants live ammo in school ‘to prove point’

Bay area sports radio icon Steve Duemig passes away

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis has awkward exchange at First Lady’s event

Restaurant accidentally serves customer bottle of wine worth $5,800