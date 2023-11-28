BROOKLINE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail were recovered after an arrest was made Monday morning in Brookline.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers received information that the Wellesley Police Department was chasing a vehicle that was involved in mail theft in their city. At around 4:00 a.m., a Newton Police Department officer saw the suspected vehicle on Route 9 in Newton and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hammond Pond Parkway.

During the traffic stop, the vehicle drove off very fast towards Brookline. A while later, the same officer who spotted the vehicle before, noticed the vehicle had crashed on Newton Street in Brookline.

After a chase on foot and an investigation, two men, Yasser Teixeira Mendonca of New York and Dahshein Karon Perry of Massachusetts were arrested for receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police. The more than 1,000 pieces of mail were recovered.