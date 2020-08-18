Over $112K seized in Springfield after narcotics investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized a total of $112,000 after an investigation into illegal cocaine sales in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, narcotics detectives arrested 34-year-old Alexander Morales and 31-year-old Jazmin Serrano around 11:25 a.m. Friday after an investigation into illegal cocaine sales.

Alexander Morales and Jazmin Serrano (Photo: Springfield PD)

Detectives applied for and were granted search warrants for apartments on Edmund Wynne Circle and Nursery Street with Morales as the intended target of the investigation.

Morales was arrested on Nursery Street and Serrano was inside when detectives searched the apartment. Officers seized a handgun, a magazine, $37,000 in cash, and additional ammunition from inside an apartment on Nursery Street. The firearm was reported stolen out of Westfield.

Detectives then seized approximately 422 grams of heroin, 153 grams of cocaine, and 32 grams of crack-cocaine inside an apartment on Edmund Wynne Circle.

According to Walsh additional cash was seized Tuesday for a total of more than $112,000 during this investigation.

Morales of Nursery Street is charged with:

Drug trafficking class A (Heroin)

Drug trafficking class B (Cocaine)

Drug trafficking class B (Crack-Cocaine)

Possession with a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Possession of an electronic stun gun

Serrano of Nursery Street is charged with:

Possession with a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force under the direction of Sgt. Norman Shink and officers in the Springfield Police Department’s C3 North End and Mason Square Units under the direction of Lt. Julio Toledo assisted in the investigation.