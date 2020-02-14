Over $12,000 seized as a result of heroin investigation in Springfield, one arrested

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a man Thursday night after an investigation into heroin distribution out of a home on Worcester Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives conducted a tactical stop of 44-year-old Samuel Lozada’s car on Talcott Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Detectives seized 55 bags of heroin and arrested Lozada.

Samuel Lozada (Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Walsh said officers then executed a search warrant inside Lozada’s apartment and seized an additional 119 bags of heroin as well as $12,046 in cash.

Lozada is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug.

