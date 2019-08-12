Overnight police investigation in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Police Department were investigating an incident in the downtown area late Sunday night.

Our 22News crew could see officers working in the area of Pearl and Spring Streets at around 11:00 P.M. There were about a dozen evidence markers on the ground; some next to shell casings.

22News has contacted Springfield Police about the incident, but no information was available overnight.

22News will continue to follow-up on this story, and bring you the latest information, as it becomes available.

