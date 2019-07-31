Police investigating overnight shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was shot overnight at the intersection of Benton Street and Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. Arroyo told 22News, police were called to the intersection around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Arroyo said the victim was taken to the hospital.

There was no information on their condition or if anyone’s been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.