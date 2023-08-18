BOSTON (WWLP) – An owner and operator of a home health care company has pleaded guilty to underreporting his income to the Internal Revenue Service.

Patrick S. Kityo, 43, of Newtonville, pleaded guilty to assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.According to the Department of Justice, Kityo owned and operated a home health care company called Every Step Home Care Inc. (Every Step). Every Step’s total gross receipts during 2016 and 2017 were at least $2 million. It’s alleged that Kityo didn’t report all of Every Step’s gross receipts to his tax preparer.

Instead, it’s alleged that Kityo only reported gross receipts he deposited into Every Step’s business bank account and didn’t report any checks he received. As a result, Kityo’s tax preparer underreported nearly $2 million in gross receipts, and he allegedly didn’t pay at least $306,603 in personal income taxes.

A conviction for aiding the preparation of a false tax return can get you three years in prison, a year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge imposes sentences based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes.

The court hasn’t scheduled a plea hearing yet for Kityo.