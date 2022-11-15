STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of a spa in Fiskdale is facing charges after police received tips that an employee may be involved in prostitution, Sturbridge police announced Tuesday.

The investigation began in July of Missy Body Spa located at 504 Main Street in Fiskdale based on tips. The owner, 52-year-old YongMei Mo of Westbury, New York was found to be in violation of operating a massage parlor without a license for Massachusetts and was given a warning in September.

As the investigation continued, a search warrant was obtained for the business in October. As a result, YongMei Mo was charged with three counts of sexual conduct for a fee and keeping a house of ill fame. She was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court and her next court date is scheduled for January 12, 2023.