NASHUA, NH (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man that is the franchise owner of several locations of Tutti Frutti in New Hampshire and Massachusetts was charged Wednesday for allegedly placing a recording device in a store bathroom.

According to Nashua police, around 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 officers were called to the Tutti Frutti location in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was found. An investigation determined that the franchise owner, 42-year-old Chanphanou Pou of Hudson, New Hampshire, allegedly concealed a hidden camera in the store’s bathroom. Pou is also the franchise owner of several other locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

An arrest warrant was granted for Pou, who was arrested Wednesday at 6:17 p.m. by the Nashua Police Department. He has been charged with three counts of Violation of Privacy (Class A Misdemeanor).

Police are investigating the incident and checking into other locations that Pou owns for any other related incidents. Anyone with information about the incident or any other suspicious incidents at other Tutti Frutti locations are asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.