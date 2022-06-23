NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Newington on Wednesday, police said.

The Newington Police Department was alerted of the incident after 1 a.m. from a worker at a neighboring business who heard sounds of power tools being used on the property of Prime Storage at 350 Alumni Rd.

At the scene, officers observed a suspect walking inside the property wearing black clothing and a mask covering his face. They also found that at least three storage lockers were forcefully opened on the property.

The suspect ran away from officers and was captured after a short foot pursuit. He was found with burglary tools in his possession, police said.

Jack Mickey Marrero, 21, of Palmer, Mass. was charged with three counts of burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, interfering with officers, and possession of burglary tools. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on July 7.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, who was seen wearing dark clothing on the property. According to police, the second suspect ran from officers and has not been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Officer Thibault at (860) 666-8445.