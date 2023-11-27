PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer man was arrested for allegedly waving a loaded firearm while standing on top of a storage container.

According to the Palmer Police Department, officers were sent to the area of N. Main Street and Holbrook Street for a report of a man waving a firearm around while standing on a roof. When officers arrived, they found the man, who was later identified as Jonathan Lewallen of Palmer, on top of a storage container.

When officers investigated further, they found a loaded firearm in a gutter near the container. The loaded firearm was stolen and Lewallen is not licensed. He also had suspected crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl on him.

Lewallen was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Ammunition w/out FID

Larceny of a firearm

Disorderly Conduct

Vandalize Property

Possession of a class A substance

Possession of a class B substance

He is in custody and will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.