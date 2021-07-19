Palmer man charged for rape was arrested by New York State Police

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – New York State police arrested a man from Palmer Friday after he allegedly raped a woman.

According to a news release from the New York State Police, 31-year-old Michael A. Ramos-Perez of Palmer, allegedly drove to Beekmantown, New York on Thursday July 15th, forced a pedestrian into his van, drove a short distance, rapped her and released the victim.

Ramos-Perez was charged with first degree rape, second degree kidnapping, fourth degree criminal mischief and two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree. He is currently being held behind bars with bail set to $65,000 cash bail, or $175,000 bond.