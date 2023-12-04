PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Police were called to a residence Monday afternoon, after receiving multiple reports of a knife-wielding intruder attempting forced entry and assault.

Police rushed to a Central Street residence around 2 p.m. Monday, after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting a subject armed with a knife, and attempting to force entry and assault the occupants.

The occupants managed to evacuate the residence, seeking refuge in their vehicle to escape the suspect. However, the suspect tried to obstruct the vehicle from leaving, persisting in his assault. In an attempt to flee, the occupants struck the suspect with their vehicle.

Upon arrival, Palmer Police took the suspect into custody. Subsequently, the suspect was brought to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer for treatment of minor injuries. He is now held without the right to bail, facing multiple charges:

2 counts of Home Invasion

2 counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

One count of Breaking & Entering in the daytime to commit a felony

2 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property

One count of Assault (domestic)

Palmer Police continue their on-site investigation. At this stage, no further details are available, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive them.