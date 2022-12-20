PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Palmer Police Department is seeking information on a shooting incident that occurred Monday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Palmer police officers were called to the area of County Corner Citgo at 5 Springfield Street in the Three Rivers section of town for reports of shots fired around 9pm on Monday, December 19.

Upon investigation officers found evidence that multiple shots were fired and that two persons ran from the area. A stolen motor vehicle was also found.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact the Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792.