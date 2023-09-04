PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Police rescued a dog locked inside a vehicle on Monday at the Big Y supermarket.

Around 2 p.m., Officers found the dog lethargically panting and exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion inside the vehicle. Witnesses said the dog had been in the vehicle for 30 minutes.

There was no air conditioning, and the windows were down about 2 inches, causing temperatures to rise. Officers entered the vehicle, secured the dog, and provided water. Palmer Police say the dog is doing well and is under animal control’s care.

After a short period of time, the owner of the vehicle and dog returned to the vehicle and were taken into custody. A warrant was issued for the arrest of David Gouin, of Brookfield, MA, for violating MGL C. 272 S. 77, animal cruelty.

A court date has been scheduled for Gouin to appear on his own personal recognizance and is to appear at Palmer District Court on Tuesday, September 5, for arraignment.

