PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Police Department was sent to a domestic violence incident, where a victim was stabbed on Saturday.

According to the Palmer Police Department, they were sent to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Saturday at around 9:45 a.m. When officers got there, they discovered that a person had been stabbed.

The victim of the stabbing sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect had left the residence in a vehicle. Police and dispatch personnel placed the area a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect. That suspect was eventually taken into custody without issue with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police after they located the vehicle.

The Palmer Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation. Due to the fact that this is a domestic violence incident, no identifying information will be released. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.