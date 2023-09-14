BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman from Palmer accused of threatening to bomb an apartment building in Boston’s Seaport District was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say police were called to a building on May 24th, after a building manager said a woman who did not live there was causing a disturbance. Another worker at the building told police after 31-year-old Soledad Hernandez-Medina was asked to leave, she threatened to put a bomb in the building and shoot staff members.

When officers arrived, Hernandez-Medina on the third floor where she informed them her boyfriend lived in the apartment and provided them with his name, which building staff did not recognize. When asked to leave, she became verbally aggressive, screaming in the officer’s faces and lunging at both officers and building staff. A struggle ensued resulting in both officers and Hernandez-Medina on the ground. Hernandez-Medina then grabbed a large piece of glass near the kitchen floor. However, officers were able to safely secure Hernandez-Medina into handcuffs and escort her out of the building.

Hernandez-Medina was charged with a bomb threat with serious public alarm, assault with a dangerous weapon (broken glass), trespassing, disturbing the peace, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.