Palmer woman arraigned in hit and run pedestrian death

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer woman has been charged in a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday in Palmer.

Nicole Matanes was arraigned virtually at Palmer District Court Wednesday. She faces seven counts:

OUI Liquor 2nd offense Negligent operation of a MV Marked lanes violation Leave the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury/ death Motor vehicle Homicide Speeding Inspection sticker violation

Matanes is held on a $50,000 bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for December 9. She is currently being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.