Palmer woman arraigned in hit and run pedestrian death

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer woman has been charged in a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday in Palmer.
Nicole Matanes was arraigned virtually at Palmer District Court Wednesday. She faces seven counts:
- OUI Liquor 2nd offense
- Negligent operation of a MV
- Marked lanes violation
- Leave the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury/ death
- Motor vehicle Homicide
- Speeding
- Inspection sticker violation
Matanes is held on a $50,000 bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for December 9. She is currently being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.