Palmer woman arraigned in hit and run pedestrian death

Nicole Matanes

Nicole Matanes has been charged in the hit and run death of a pedestrian in Palmer.

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer woman has been charged in a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday in Palmer.

Nicole Matanes was arraigned virtually at Palmer District Court Wednesday. She faces seven counts:

  1. OUI Liquor 2nd offense
  2. Negligent operation of a MV
  3. Marked lanes violation
  4. Leave the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury/ death
  5. Motor vehicle Homicide
  6. Speeding
  7. Inspection sticker violation

Matanes is held on a $50,000 bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for December 9. She is currently being held at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

